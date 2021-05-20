South Africa's rand creeps firmer ahead of local lending rate call

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched firmer early on Thursday, eking out gains in the face of renewed concerns about the pace of the United States' central bank policy tightening as traders looked ahead to a local decision on rates.

At 0630 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 firmed 0.25% to 14.0575 per dollar against an overnight close of 14.0925.

The rand saw turbulent trading overnight after the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed a "number" of Fed officials appeared ready to consider changes to monetary policy and slow the pace of asset purchases.

The currency slipped to a two-day low, also weighed down by a big jump in consumer inflation. Higher price growth and faster Fed tapering will likely put pressure on the Reserve Bank (SARB) to consider rate hikes.

Polls overwhelmingly predict the bank will keep rates on hold, but the case for hikes is building and may be reflected in a more hawkish tone when the SARB announces its decision.

"The data sparked a market reaction with breakeven rates and FRAs both spiking. This suggests that there are some concerns brewing over prospective inflationary pressures that could lead to SARB rate hikes sooner than the market previously expected," said economists at ETM Analytics.

"The SARB will be keeping a close eye on these developments, as the eventual tightening of financing conditions abroad could be the trigger for rate hikes in SA."

Bonds inched firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 0.5 basis points to 9.12%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alex Richardson)

