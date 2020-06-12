South Africa's rand bounces back after sell-off

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gained in early trade on Friday, after tumbling more than 3% in the previous session on growing doubts over a quick recovery from the coronavirus pandemic both globally and at home.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0450 per dollar, 0.76% firmer than its close on Thursday, which was a brutal day for global markets as still-rising COVID-19 infections around the world added to the U.S. Federal Reserve's sobering economic assessment this week.

In South Africa, mining data highlighted how the country's strict lockdown crippled output in April, and manufacturing data showed the sector was in bad shape even before the lockdown.

"The rand has recovered from its worst levels around 17.3000 posted last night, but the markets are likely to remain cautious ahead of the weekend," analysts at Nedbank wrote in a note.

In fixed income, the yield on the government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up 3.5 basis points to 9.200% in early trade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

