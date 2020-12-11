South Africa's rand backtracks as COVID-19 concerns dampen sentiment

Adds latest prices, analyst quotes

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated on Friday, with the enthusiasm that lifted the currency to a 10-month high earlier in the week fading as a new wave of coronavirus infections locally and abroad brought underlining economic risks back into play.

South Africa is the continent's hardest-hit country with more than 828,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 22,000 deaths. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday four of the country's nine provinces were driving a resurgence in cases.

At 1515 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.48% weaker at 15.0950 per dollar, slightly improved from its session low of 15.1700.

The rand hit its firmest since February this week, 14.8800, after Tuesday's third quarter economic growth data showed a better than expected rebound.

"There's no telling how the second wave is going to play out with more than 8,000 new cases recorded yesterday, sparking concern over stricter measures once again being imposed ahead of Christmas," said analyst at RMB, Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana.

A mounting death toll in the United States and rising infections in Asia and Europe have also had an impact on sentiment.

"The capital flowing into SA is primarily 'hot money' and not the much sought after FDI, meaning it will leave the country as quickly as it is flowed in, should sentiment sour," said economists at ETM Analytics.

Stocks ticked up, with the benchmark all-share index .JALSH closing 0.22% higher at 59.413 points and the blue-chip top 40 companies index .JTOPI ending the week 0.23% firmer at 54.459 points.

Amongst the gainers were banking shares .JBANK, which gained 2.63%, with Capitec Bank CPIJ.J closing 8.12% stronger.

"Financials in one or two places, retailers, and a few industrials are looking rosier as the rand has weakened over the dollar and reserve bank says that we are in a better place than we expected," said Ryan Woods, a trader with Independent Securities.

