South Africa's rand at 22-month high on soft dollar as inflation fears ease

Adds latest prices, analyst quotes

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hit its firmest in 22 months on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar drifted weaker after Federal Reserve officials calmed investor concerns about inflation forcing interest rates higher.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 13.8575 against the dollar, 0.52% firmer than its previous close. It hit a session-best 13.8175 earlier, its strongest since July 2019, as emerging markets rallied on easing fears of Fed rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar softened after dovish comments from Fed speakers supported the view that policy tightening in the United States was unlikely to happen any time soon.

The rand was also boosted by news that ailing state power firm Eskom had reduced its mammoth 484 billion rand ($34.95 billion) debt by up to 20%. More broadly, a rally in global commodities prices has also kept the rand supported.

"The Rand continues to grind its way lower as the steady supply of exporter Dollars bears down on the market almost on a daily basis. Sure there are days where minor risk aversion hits the ticker tape, but overall its path to least resistance is for more strength," said Standard Bank's Warrick Butler.

"Consistent and persistent inflation data will change that, but for now, don’t hold your breath."

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 10 basis points to 8.86%, reflecting stronger prices.

Stocks rose slightly, with financial firms in particular boosted by the stronger rand. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI closed 0.08% higher at 60,106 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH up 0.03% to 66,077 points.

Insurer Old Mutual OMUJ.J led the blue-chip index higher, closing up 5.65%, with lenders Absa ABGJ.J, FirstRand FSRJ.J and Standard Bank SBKJ.J all up between 2.5% and 3.7%.

Retailer SPAR Group SPPJ.J closed just 0.3% higher even after reporting a 34.4% rise in half-year profit.

($1 = 13.8474 rand)

