News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa's Ramaphosa discusses African peace mission with Putin

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

June 08, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

Adds quote from statement, background on peace mission

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he briefed him on the upcoming African leaders peace mission to Russia and Ukraine, the South African presidency said on Thursday.

"President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission," the presidency statement said.

A delegation of African heads of state is expected to visit Ukraine and Russia in June hoping to persuade them to cease hostilities, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa told Reuters last month.

He said on Wednesday no date had been set for the mission as yet.

The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the end of July in St. Petersburg, the statement said.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton Editing by Alexander Winning)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.