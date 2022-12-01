South Africa's Ramaphosa delays parliament appearance to consider panel report

Adds context, changes dateline

CAPE TOWN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed an appearance in parliament on Thursday to answer lawmakers' questions, a statement from parliament said, after he requested time to consider a panel report that found preliminary evidence that he had violated his oath of office.

The panel was appointed by the speaker of parliament to look into whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment process after millions of dollars in cash were allegedly stolen from his private farm.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

The panel's recommendations come less than a month away from an elective conference that will decide if Ramaphosa gets to run for a second term on the governing African National Congress's ticket at 2024 polls.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

