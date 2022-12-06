South Africa's Q3 GDP grows 1.6%, better than forecast

Adds detail, context

PRETORIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter in quarter-on-quarter terms from a contraction of 0.7% in the second quarter, better than economists had predicted, official data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 4.1% year on year in the third quarter, Statistics South Africa figures showed.

Analysts had predicted 0.6% growth quarter on quarter and 2.8% growth year on year.

The statistics agency said eight of the 10 industries it tracks recorded growth while two contracted in the July-September period.

An expansion in output was expected, partly because of a low base in the second quarter of 2022, when floods disrupted operations at a key export hub.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

