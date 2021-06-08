South Africa's Q1 expenditure on GDP rises quarter on quarter

PRETORIA, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's expenditure on gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.1% on a seasonally adjusted not annualised basis in the first quarter of 2021, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, expenditure was up 4.5% from growth of 6.1% in the last quarter of 2020.

