South Africa's Q1 expenditure on GDP rises quarter on quarter

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

PRETORIA, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's expenditure on gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.1% on a seasonally adjusted not annualised basis in the first quarter of 2021, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, expenditure was up 4.5% from growth of 6.1% in the last quarter of 2020.

