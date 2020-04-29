World Markets

South Africa's PSG Group mulls unbundling stake in Capitec Bank

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was "seriously considering" separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.

April 29 (Reuters) - Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd PSGJ.J said on Wednesday it was "seriously considering" separating its stake in Capitec Bank CPIJ.J to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate.

PSG Group is the largest shareholder in Capitec Bank, with a near 31% stake. PSG has a market capitalisation of ZAR 36.92 billion ($2.00 billion).

($1 = 18.4924 rand)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular