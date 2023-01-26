World Markets

South Africa's producer inflation slows to 13.5% y/y in December

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

January 26, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation slowed to 13.5% year on year in December from 15.0% in November, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, the producer price index was at 0.0% in December from 0.5% the previous month, Statistics South Africa said.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

