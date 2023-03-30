South Africa's producer inflation slows to 12.2% y/y in February

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation slowed to 12.2% year on year in February from 12.7% in January, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, the producer price index was at 0.6% in February from -0.6% the previous month, Statistics South Africa said.

