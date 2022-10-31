World Markets

South Africa's private sector credit up 9.74% y/y in September

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Private sector credit in South Africa rose 9.74% year on year in September after rising by 7.86% in August, central bank data showed on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Private sector credit in South Africa rose 9.74% year on year in September after rising by 7.86% in August, central bank data showed on Monday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 8.75% in September after expanding by 8.15% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Wall Street Executives Gather in Saudi Arabia

Oct 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular