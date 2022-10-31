South Africa's private sector credit up 9.74% y/y in September

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Private sector credit in South Africa rose 9.74% year on year in September after rising by 7.86% in August, central bank data showed on Monday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 8.75% in September after expanding by 8.15% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

