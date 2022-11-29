South Africa's private sector credit up 9.34% y/y in October

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector credit expanded 9.34% year on year in October after rising by 9.74% in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 9.82% in October after growing 8.75% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

