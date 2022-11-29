World Markets

South Africa's private sector credit up 9.34% y/y in October

November 29, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector credit expanded 9.34% year on year in October after rising by 9.74% in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 9.82% in October after growing 8.75% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.