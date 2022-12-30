World Markets

South Africa's private sector credit up 8.30% y/y in November

December 30, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising by 9.34% in October, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 8.76% in November after growing 9.82% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.