South Africa's private sector credit up 8.30% y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising by 9.34% in October, central bank data showed on Friday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 8.76% in November after growing 9.82% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya)

