South Africa's private sector credit up 7.09% y/y in July

Private sector credit in South Africa rose by 7.09% year-on-year in July after rising by 7.53% in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 8.15% in July after expanding by 8.33% in the previous month.

