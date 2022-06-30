South Africa's private sector credit up 5.34% y/y in May

June 30 (Reuters) - Private sector credit in South Africa rose by 5.34% year on year in May after rising by a revised 5.87% in April, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The broadly defined M3 measure of money supply increased by 7.29% in May after expanding by a revised 7.49% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)

