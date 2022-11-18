South Africa's Premier bets on bread business growth, exports for profit boost

By Nqobile Dludla

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group is hoping to sustain its double digit core profit growth over the coming years by expanding its bread business more inland and selling feminine care products outside the local market, its CEO said.

Premier, which announced this week that it intends to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, is currently wooing potential investors, with Group Chief Executive Officer Kobus Gertenbach hoping that the company's recent financials and growth trajectory will attract investors.

The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake wheat flour and Lil-lets sanitary pads delivered revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of 23.9% and 15.7%, respectively in the six months ended Sept.30.

Gertenbach said in an interview on Friday that he is "targeting to sustain double digit EBITDA growth over the coming years. If not at the 15% level, then at least above 10%."

This will be possible thanks to the group's recent bread and bakery expansion into the country's inland region, where for years it has been underrepresented as it chased market share in the coastal region.

Premier, owned by investment group Brait Plc BATJ.J, has just commissioned a new large Pretoria-based bakery and mill and will start to close down some of its sub-scale, very small and old operations inland, Gertenbach said.

"We believe that if we can just move our market share in the inland area to be more commensurate with our market share in the coastal regions, that it will effectively give us the growth that we need to sustain the increase in EBITDA," he added.

Premier is also looking to expand in the Middle East, "where we think there's more growth for us," with its feminine care products under its Lil-lets brand, which makes sanitary pads, tampons, liners, maternity pads and breast pads, Gertenbach said.

Outside the Southern Africa region, that business sells to Britain, Cyprus, Dubai and in the United States.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Jonathan Oatis)

