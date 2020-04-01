World Markets

South Africa's ports are open to mineral exports, transport department says

Contributors
Helen Reid Reuters
Pratima Desai Reuters
Published

South African ports remain open to all types of cargo, although essential goods will be prioritised, the Department of Transport said in a notice shared by the South African Maritime Safety Authority on its website.

JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Reuters) - South African ports remain open to all types of cargo, although essential goods will be prioritised, the Department of Transport said in a notice shared by the South African Maritime Safety Authority on its website.

The notice, dated March 31, aimed to clear up widespread confusion among miners in South Africa, Zambia, and Democratic Republic of Congo over whether they would be able to export copper and other minerals through South Africa's ports.

Communications from port authorities last week showed South Africa's bulk terminals - ports processing imports and exports of mineral commodities - would shut for the duration of the country's 21-day lockdown over coronavirus.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: The State of European Markets

Jill Malandrino was joined by Bjorn Sibbern, EVP, Head of European Market Services, Nasdaq, to discuss the state of the European markets.

12 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular