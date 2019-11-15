South Africa's platinum mining firms seal wage deal with top union

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest platinum mining union sealed three-year wage hike agreements with Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J, Impala Platinum IMPJ.J, and Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J on Friday, ending months of negotiation over pay.

The deal comes as a relief to the sector, where officials were fearful of a repeat of a five-month platinum strike in 2014-2015 which crippled production and hurt the economy.

The mood was celebratory as the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) signed deals which union president Joseph Mathunjwa said increased workers' monthly wages by at least 1,000 rand ($67.19).

AMCU had been in wage talks with the country's top platinum miners since June, and in October referred the dispute with Amplats and Sibanye-Stillwater to a government mediation body.

"It has never been an easy journey ... but we managed to come to this day where we are all smiling," said Jimmy Gama, AMCU's chief negotiator, thanking the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for its role in the deal.

Representatives from all three of South Africa's top platinum producers attended the signing ceremony in Johannesburg.

"Today is a momentous occasion, not only for the platinum industry, but for South Africa as a whole," said Lee-Ann Samuel, executive director at Impala Platinum, emphasising the importance of job security in a country with unemployment at an 11-year high.

The deal takes into account future inflationary pressures, said Samuel.

"We are very pleased that all parties were able to reach an agreement on meaningful increases and competitive wages for all our employees while at the same time ensuring the long-term sustainability of our operations," said Robert van Niekerk, executive director of South Africa platinum group metals operations at Sibanye-Stillwater.

"It was not an easy journey to engage with these bosses," said AMCU's Mathunjwa.

($1 = 14.8839 rand)

