South Africa's Pick n Pay posts dip in FY earnings, scraps dividend

South African supermarket chain Pick n Pay Stores Ltd reported a 0.6% dip in full-year earnings on Tuesday and scrapped its annual dividend to preserve cash, sending its shares almost 9% lower.

Pick n Pay, which also sells clothes, said comparable headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most widely used profit measure in South Africa, for the 52-weeks ended March 1 fell to 278.81 cents from 280.60 cents a year earlier.

"The group traded in difficult economic conditions throughout the year, with low growth, high unemployment, rising household costs and constrained consumer spending in all regions," it said in a statement.

Pick n Pay, with more than 1,800 stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe, said the group delivered turnover growth of 4.7% in a tough trading environment, with operational challenges in the second half of the year including the impact of power outages and some supply chain labour disruption.

