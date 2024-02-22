South Africa's Pick n Pay plans $209 mln rights issue, listing of discounter Boxer

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Pick n Pay PIKJ.J said on Thursday it was planning a rights issue to raise up to 4 billion rand ($209.9 million) and listing its discount grocery chain Boxer to shore up near-term liquidity as the supermarket group's debt surges.

Shares plunged more than 17%, their biggest single-day fall on record, as the retailer also warned it would swing to a full-year headline loss.

New Chief Executive Sean Summers is tasked with turning around a company that has been losing market share against bigger rival Shoprite SHPJ.J and others for more than 10 years in a highly promotional retail environment and an economy constrained by high interest rates, inflation and energy costs.

Announcing a two-step recapitalisation plan four months after Summers' appointment, the retailer said the rights issue will be to existing shareholders, and Boxer will be listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The rights issue is expected to take place in the middle of 2024, with the listing of Boxer following towards the end of the year. The group intends to retain a majority stake in Boxer, it said.

"The board believes that the two-step recapitalisation plan is the best course of action to not only stabilise the group's balance sheet, strengthen group liquidity and provide adequate capital funding for long-term sustainable growth, but importantly to unlock shareholder value," the retailer said.

The Ackerman family, which founded Pick n Pay and is its controlling shareholder, has given in-principle support for the proposed plan.

The group also said that disappointing trade performance at the core Pick n Pay supermarkets, increased inventory and strategic investment in its growth plans have led to a marked increase in net debt to 7.2 billion rand as of Jan. 21, from 3.8 billion rand on Aug. 27.

To ensure continued compliance with the group's long-term debt covenants, the retailer said it had approached key lenders under its long-term syndicated and bilateral loan facilities.

The lenders have agreed to waive all covenants on the facilities as of Feb. 25 while amending them for Aug. 31, 2024.

"These waivers have provided the group with sufficient time and flexibility to strategically assess the group's gearing position and progress the optimal course of action to correct the capital structure," Pick n Pay said.

($1 = 19.0580 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

