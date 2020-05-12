South Africa's Pick n Pay annual earnings dip, defers dividend

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - South African supermarket chain Pick n Pay Stores Ltd PIKJ.J reported a 0.6% dip in full-year earnings on Tuesday and deferred its annual dividend to preserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares more than 10% lower.

Pick n Pay, which also sells clothes, said it traded in difficult economic conditions throughout the year, with low growth, high unemployment, rising household costs and constrained consumer spending in all its markets.

Although the full year results of the retailer, which competes with Shoprite SHPJ.J and Spar Group SPPJ.J, were not impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions started after its year end, it decided not to declare a dividend for now.

"It is anticipated that a formal dividend declaration will be considered and communicated once the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's operations can reasonably be known and assessed," it said in a statement.

Comparable headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most widely used profit measure in South Africa, for the 52 weeks ended March 1 fell to 278.81 cents from 280.60 cents a year earlier.

Comparable HEPS exclude the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Zimbabwe and all capital items.

Pick n Pay, with more than 1,900 stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe, said the group delivered turnover growth of 4.7% in a tough trading environment, with operational challenges in the second half of the year including the impact of power outages and some supply chain labour disruption.

Its shares tumbled 10.27% to 53.50 rand at 0751 GMT.

South African turnover growth slowed to 3.8% in the second half of the year from 6.5% in the first half, resulting in overall sales growth of 5.1%, hurt by supply chain labour disruption at the company's Longmeadow distribution centre in Gauteng in December 2019.

This had a significant impact on stock availability and sales growth in the region over the key December festive season.

The group's rest of Africa business contributed 4.7 billion rand ($255.3 million) of segmental revenue, down 1.7%. Removing the impact of currency weakness, the division's revenue was up 2.8% in constant currency terms.

In Zambia, trading conditions deteriorated further in the financial year, and local currency weakness drove up the company's U.S. dollar-based operating costs, fuelling higher levels of inflation.

The group's associate in Zimbabwe, TM Supermarkets, has also grappled with severe currency shortages, currency devaluation, high levels of inflation, shortages of fuel and other staple goods, and shortages of power and water.

Group online sales, however, grew 17%, with a 12% increase in customers while group profit before tax rose 6.5%.

($1 = 18.4118 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.