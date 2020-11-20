World Markets

South Africa's PIC says it is looking at new set of clients to invest

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published

South Africa's Public Investment Corp (PIC) is looking to invest in a new set of clients beyond its current investments to ward off the impact of COVID-19 on its portfolio, the asset manager said on Friday.

"There is a risk that assets will continue to be under pressure in the coming months," said Abel Sithole, chief executive of PIC, and added that the organisation would look at newer investment opportunities to diversify its risks.

The investment body, Africa's biggest pension fund, has seen revenues and profits come under pressure due to the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Mfuneko Toyana)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

