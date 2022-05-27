South Africa's Pepkor H1 results rise 28.3%

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J reported on Friday a 28.3% jump in half-year earnings, benefiting from the implementation of a global claims settlement by its parent company Steinhoff International Holdings SNHJ.J.

Pepkor said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 91.5 cents in the six months ended March 31, up from 71.3 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.