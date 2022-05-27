South Africa's Pepkor H1 results rise 28.3%

World Markets

South African retailer Pepkor Holdings reported on Friday a 28.3% jump in half-year earnings, benefiting from the implementation of a global claims settlement by its parent company Steinhoff International Holdings.

Pepkor said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 91.5 cents in the six months ended March 31, up from 71.3 cents a year earlier.

