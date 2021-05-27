South Africa's Pepkor H1 profit rise, dividend remains suspended

World Markets

South African retailer Pepkor Holdings on Thursday reported a 50.6% rise in half-year earnings, driven by a strong operational performance and a reduction in net debt.

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J on Thursday reported a 50.6% rise in half-year earnings, driven by a strong operational performance and a reduction in net debt.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, from continuing operations rose to 68.8 cents in the six months ended March 31, from 45.6 cents per share a year earlier.

Consistent with prior periods, no interim dividend was declared by the group, Pepkor, majority-owned by Steinhoff SNHJ.J, said.

