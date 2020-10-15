World Markets

South Africa's Pepkor flags 20% drop in annual earnings as pandemic weighs

Contributors
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
South Africa's Pepkor Holdings expects its annual earnings to fall by at least 20% due to the impact of COVID-19 on sales and provisioning, the clothing and furniture retailer said on Thursday.

By 0923 GMT, the shares were down 2.8%.

Pepkor, majority owned by Steinhoff SNHJ.J also said it successfully concluded talks to refinance 5 billion rand ($300 million) of debt due for repayment in May 2021 and the debt is now repayable in September 2023.

In addition, a 1 billion rand bridge revolving credit facility originally due to expire in November 2021 has been extended to September 2023.

($1 = 16.6596 rand)

