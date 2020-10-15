World Markets

South Africa's Pepkor flags 20% drop in annual earnings as pandemic weighs

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

South Africa's Pepkor Holdings expects its annual earnings to fall by at least 20% due to the impact of COVID-19 on sales and provisioning, the clothing and furniture retailer said on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J expects its annual earnings to fall by at least 20% due to the impact of COVID-19 on sales and provisioning, the clothing and furniture retailer said on Thursday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ending September 30 is expected to decrease by at least 20% compared to the 96.8 cents it reported a year ago.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the performance in many areas of the Group, most notably through lost sales and increased provision levels on credit books. This has contributed to the likely impairment of carrying values of goodwill and intangible assets," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular