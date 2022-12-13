World Markets

South Africa's parliament votes against impeachment process against President Ramaphosa

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

December 13, 2022 — 10:36 am EST

Written by Wendell Roelf for Reuters ->

CAPE TOWN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's parliament on Tuesday voted against starting an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa, the speaker of parliament said.

Lawmakers voted to reject a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct over a stash of foreign currency hidden at his private game farm.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing over the scandal, which has been dubbed "Farmgate" by the media. He has challenged the report in court and not been charged with any crime, but some opponents have called for his resignation.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.