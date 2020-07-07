Commodities

South Africa's Omnia Holdings swings to annual profit

Tanisha Heiberg
Tumelo Modiba
JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Reuters) - Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J, a South African chemicals and fertiliser maker, on Tuesday reported a full-year profit with its chemicals division earnings benefiting from the company's restructuring process.

The company, which also produces explosives, posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - of 189 cents per share for the year ended March 31, compared with a loss per share of 97 cents a year earlier.

