South Africa's Omnia Holdings swings into interim profits

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South African chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J reported a half-year profit on Tuesday boosted by its mining division, despite difficult trading conditions in its agricultural business.

The firm, which also produces explosives, posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - of 49 cents per share for the six months ended on Sept. 30. That compares with a loss of 122 cents per share during the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

