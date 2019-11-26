Commodities

South Africa's Omnia Holdings swings into interim profits

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

South African chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings reported a half-year profit on Tuesday boosted by its mining division, despite difficult trading conditions in its agricultural business.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South African chemicals and fertiliser maker Omnia Holdings OMNJ.J reported a half-year profit on Tuesday boosted by its mining division, despite difficult trading conditions in its agricultural business.

The firm, which also produces explosives, posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - of 49 cents per share for the six months ended on Sept. 30. That compares with a loss of 122 cents per share during the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular