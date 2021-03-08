South Africa's Old Mutual warns of full-year loss on COVID-19 provisions hike

Insurer forecasts FY basic loss

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual Ltd OMUJ.J warned on Monday of a full-year basic loss, saying it had been forced to increase provisions and reserves related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It forecast a basic loss per share of between 97.9 cents and 139.5 cents in the year to Dec. 31, and an after-tax loss of up to 6.2 billion rand ($404 million).

Old Mutual increased provisions by almost 3.4 billion rand as claims outstripped provisions in the first half due to a second, more severe wave of COVID-19 in South Africa.

It also more than doubled a previous estimate for an increase in reserves for business interruption and business rescue to about 300 million rand from up to 140 million rand.

Combined with counterparty mark-to-market losses and downward revisions to some assets in its unlisted equity portfolios as the second pandemic wave hit markets, these factors drove the impact on profits, Old Mutual said in a statement.

"We exercised tight cost control across the business to part mitigate negative earnings impacts," it said, adding that it had also seen a recovery in sales and productivity in the second half.

Old Mutual said its adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) would remain positive, but decline by up to 79% to sit between 44 cents and 69.4 cents.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa, but strips out certain one-off items that hurt Old Mutual's performance last year.

($1 = 15.3482 rand)

