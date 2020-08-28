South Africa's Northam Platinum sees annual earnings more than double

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Full-year earnings of South Africa's Northam Platinum NHMJ.J rose 150%, fuelled by higher metals prices, increased sales revenue and a weaker rand currency, the company said on Friday.

The miner reported normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 676.3 cents ($0.39) for the full year ended June, up 150% from the figure of 270.1 cents a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

($1=16.9559 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

