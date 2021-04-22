World Markets

South Africa's Netcare flags decline in H1 core profit

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's private hospital group Netcare Ltd NTCJ.J said on Thursday half-year core profit will be 36% lower as a second wave of coronavirus infections forced it to suspend elective surgery in favour of necessary and time-sensitive procedures.

Revenue in the six months to March 31 is expected to be 5.5% lower, it added.

