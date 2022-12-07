South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $53.391 bln in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net reserves rose to $53.391 billion in November from $52.193 billion in October, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

Gross reserves rose to $59.877 billion in November from $58.700 billion in October. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $0.561 billion from $0.588 billion.

