South Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $45.1 bln in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $45.147 billion in January from $44.897 billion in December, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

But gross reserves slipped, deceasing to $54.613 billion at the end of January from $55.058 billion in the previous month.

The forward position, representing the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, swung to a positive balance of $547 million in January after a negative balance of $64 million previously.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Alexander Winning)

