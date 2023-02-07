World Markets

South Africa's net foreign reserves rise to $54.844 bln in January

February 07, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $54.844 billion in January from $53.827 billion in December, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

Gross reserves also increased to $61.864 billion in January from $60.570 billion in December. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $0.555 billion from $0.554 billion.

