South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $52.24 bln in Sept

Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net reserves dipped to $52.240 billion in September from $53.141 billion in August, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves fell to $58.891 billion in September from $59.756 billion in August. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, dropped to $0.625 billion from $0.673 billion.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

