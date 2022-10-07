World Markets

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $52.24 bln in Sept

Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's net reserves dipped to $52.240 billion in September from $53.141 billion in August, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves fell to $58.891 billion in September from $59.756 billion in August. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, dropped to $0.625 billion from $0.673 billion.

