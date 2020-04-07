South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $44.7 bln in March

JOHANNESBURG, April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $44.774 billion in March from $45.358 billion in February, Reserve Bank data showed on Tuesday.

Gross reserves also fell, to $52.458 billion from $54.710 billion. The forward position, representing the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, decreased to a balance of $631 million in March after a positive balance of $642 million previously.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.