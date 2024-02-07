South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $56.7 bln in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $56.662 billion at the end of January from $56.900 billion in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Gross reserves also decreased to $61.188 billion last month from $62.518 billion in December.

The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $0.509 billion from $0.508 billion.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

