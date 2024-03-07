South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $56.65 bln in Feb

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves fell slightly to $56.652 billion at the end of February from $56.662 billion in January, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Gross reserves increased to $61.653 billion in February from $61.188 billion in January. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, was unchanged at $0.509 billion.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)

