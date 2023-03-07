World Markets

South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $54.084 bln in February

March 07, 2023 — 01:01 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to $54.084 billion in February from $54.844 billion in January, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

Gross reserves also decreased to $61.020 billion in February from $61.864 billion in January. The forward position, which represents the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $0.551 billion from $0.555 billion.

