World Markets

South Africa's Nedbank Group CFO Raisibe Morathi resigns

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

South Africa's Nedbank Group said on Tuesday Raisibe Morathi has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of Nedbank Group and Nedbank boards with effect from Sept. 30.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group said on Tuesday Raisibe Morathi has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of Nedbank Group and Nedbank boards with effect from Sept. 30.

Mike Davis has been appointed as CFO designate with immediate effect and as the group's CFO from Oct. 1, the financial services provider said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular