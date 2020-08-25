South Africa's Nedbank Group CFO Raisibe Morathi resigns

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group said on Tuesday Raisibe Morathi has resigned as the chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of Nedbank Group and Nedbank boards with effect from Sept. 30.

Mike Davis has been appointed as CFO designate with immediate effect and as the group's CFO from Oct. 1, the financial services provider said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

