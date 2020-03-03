South Africa's Nedbank annual profit drops 7% as defaults jump amid slow economy

Adds details, quote, background

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd NEDJ.J on Tuesday reported a near 7% drop in full-year profit and revised some profitability targets, as defaults rose and credit demand fell amid a slowing economy in South Africa.

Africa's most advanced economy has seen growth flounder in recent months due to nationwide power cuts and a steady decline in business and consumer confidence.

Nedbank, one of South Africa's four largest lenders, said difficult domestic conditions led it to lower the medium-term target for return on equity to greater than 17% within two to three years, from an earlier goal for a ratio greater than 18% by 2020.

South Africa's growth figures for the final quarter of 2019 are due later on Tuesday, and is expected to show the economy has tipped into recession.

Like its peers, Nedbank has been trying to offset lagging domestic growth by growing its operations elsewhere on the continent, and owns a 21% stake in its west African associate Ecobank ETI.LG.

The lender earned 668 million rand in income from Ecobank for the year, slightly up from 2018. However, Nedbank's headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 2,605 cents ($1.69), down 6.7% from last year.

Impairment charges surged by 66.2% to 6.1 billion rand ($396 million), driven by rising defaults in the retail bank segment as well as in corporate and investment banking.

The bank also reported one-off charges from the increase of its stake in Mozambique's Banco Unico, the revaluation of some private equity investments and hyperinflation in Zimbabwe.

The company said it exercised an option to increase its stake in Mozambique's Banco Unico from 50% to around 87.5% for 140 million rand.

($1 = 15.3932 rand)

