World Markets

South Africa's Naspers forecasts lower interim headline earnings

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African media and internet company Naspers Ltd said on Tuesday it expects lower half-year headline earnings, hurt in part by higher finance costs.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African media and internet company Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J said on Tuesday it expects lower half-year headline earnings, hurt in part by higher finance costs.

The company expects its headline earnings per share, a key profit measure for South African firms, to fall between 48 cents and 20 cents for the six months ended Sept. 30, from 404 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular