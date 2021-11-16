South Africa's Naspers forecasts lower interim headline earnings

Nov 16 (Reuters) - South African media and internet company Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J said on Tuesday it expects lower half-year headline earnings, hurt in part by higher finance costs.

The company expects its headline earnings per share, a key profit measure for South African firms, to fall between 48 cents and 20 cents for the six months ended Sept. 30, from 404 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

