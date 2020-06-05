South Africa's MultiChoice Group expects to post annual profit

June 5 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest pay-TV group, MultiChoice Group Ltd MCGJ.J, said on Friday it expects to report an annual profit, helped by improved trading performance.

MultiChoice said it expects its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the year to be between 460 cents and 500 cents, compared with a loss of 353 cents per share a year earlier.

