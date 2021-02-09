South Africa's MTN to sell its stake in BICS to Belgium's Proximus

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Tuesday it will sell its 20% shareholding in Belgacom International Carrier Services SA (BICS) to Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus PROX.BR for 1.8 billion rand ($121.41 million).

MTN is in the midst of a 25 billion rand divestment plan aimed at reducing debt, simplifying its portfolio and improving returns over the next three to five years.

($1 = 14.8257 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.