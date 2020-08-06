World Markets

South Africa's MTN to exit Middle East over medium-term

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it will be exiting the Middle East over the medium term, starting with the sale of its 75% stake in MTN Syria as part of plans to simplify its portfolio and focus on its pan-African strategy.

The Middle East assets contributed less than 4% to group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the first-half ended June 30, Group president and Chief Executive Officer Rob Shuter told media as the firm reported its half-year results.

