South Africa's MTN to appeal Syrian court's ruling

Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Friday it intends to appeal the Administrative Court of Damascus' ruling to place the company's Syrian business under judicial guardianship and is also considering other steps.

The company said a lawsuit was filed to the court by the Syrian Ministry of Telecommunications and the Syrian Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority earlier this month, seeking interim measures against MTN Syria.

