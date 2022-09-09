World Markets

South Africa's MTN taps bond market for $145 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

South Africa's MTN has raised 2.5 billion rand ($145 million) in three bonds as a way of lengthening its debt maturity profile, the mobile operator said on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN MTNJ.J has raised 2.5 billion rand ($145 million) in three bonds as a way of lengthening its debt maturity profile, the mobile operator said on Friday.

In an auction held on Tuesday, MTN issued 540 million rand, 1.04 billion rand and 984 million rand respectively in three, five and seven-year notes.

"The auction has allowed MTN to meaningfully improve our pricing across the curve, lengthen our debt maturity profile and advanced our strategic activities of improving our ratio of non-rand to rand-denominated debt while at the same time increasing our usage of the local debt capital markets," it said.

MTN added that the ratio of non-rand to rand-denominated debt would improve further to 33:67 after this issuance, compared with the 42:58 ratio reported in MTN's 2022 interim results.

($1 = 17.2269 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman )

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular