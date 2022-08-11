South Africa's MTN receives $35 mln offer for Afghanistan unit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J CEO said on Thursday the mobile operator has received a $35 million binding offer for its Afghanistan business as part of plans to exit the Middle East and focus on less risky African operations.

Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita told journalists on a news call that the completion of the transaction will conclude the exit of the Middle East markets, while the 49% financial investment in Irancell will continue to be managed within the MTN portfolio.

